JANESVILLE - On October 17, 2019, Joanna M. Rhodes, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 58 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Joanna was born on August 14, 1961, to Robert E. Rhodes and Dinah L. Tinder. She graduated from Craig Senior High School in 1979, where she loved to sing in the choir. She had two beautiful daughters, Jessica M. Rhodes and Tonya L. Lou. Joanna loved spending time with her friends and family, but her most favorite past time was her grandchildren. Every extra moment she had she wanted to spend with them whether it was at the park, at their homes, or at a sporting event. Greyson, Jaylen, Ryker, Maddox and Zayden were her world.

Joanna spent 17 years in Lafayette, IN. During her time there, she helped raise Jennifer (Alex) Martinez, John (Kate) Harlow, and Austin Harlow. Brooklyn, Rami, Mario and Hazely were all loved unconditionally by their Grandma JoJo.

Joanna is survived by her children, Jessica and Tonya; her mother, Dinah Rhodes and siblings Mark (Pam) Rhodes, Robin Rhodes, and Jodi (Steve) Teubert. Also, her grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rhodes, and her brother, Michael Rhodes.

Memorial Services will be held on November 2nd at 12 pm at the Salvation Army of Janesville, 514 Sutherland Ave. A visitation will take place from 10-12pm with funeral services immediately following.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is assisting the family.

