JoAnn Patricia Manion, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at home. She was born on Feb. 8, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Richard and Mornelda (Johnson) Kleinheinz.
JoAnn graduated from East High School in Madison in 1954, where she played first chair clarinet in the band.
JoAnn was united in marriage to Donald Manion on June 25, 1960, at St. James Catholic Church in Madison. Prior to starting a family, she worked as a secretary for Rural Farmer’s Insurance. After her children were born, she worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District and retired after 25 years of service.
JoAnn enjoyed sewing, baking, quilting, camping and working in her garden, but her greatest joy was being a mother and a grandmother.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Donald; daughters, Kelly (Steven) Gjermo, Margie (Mark) Pyron and Susan (Brad) Stevens; six grandchildren, Kirsten (Josh) Lindhurst of Florida, Shane Gjermo of Florida, Matthew (Heather) Pyron of Indiana, Logan (Abby) Pyron of Indiana, John Stevens of Minnesota and Bryn Stevens of Minnesota; and great-grandson, Finn and another great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mornelda; and sister and brother-in-law, Dorsey (Harry) Way.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A luncheon will follow the Mass at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, on Friday.
A special thanks to SSM Hospice Care for the loving care of JoAnn and her family.