JoAnn Patricia Manion, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at home. She was born on Feb. 8, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Richard and Mornelda (Johnson) Kleinheinz.

JoAnn graduated from East High School in Madison in 1954, where she played first chair clarinet in the band.