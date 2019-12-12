JoAnn M. Selck's earthly journey began on March 29, 1934 and ended on December 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

JoAnn was the youngest child of Charles and Florence (Kesler) DeVoe. She was a 1952 graduate of Monroe High School. She married the love of her life, Truman Selck, on June 14, 1952. She worked for Sears Catalog for 21 years and after Sears closed JoAnn was employed at Spring Creek in Monroe. JoAnn's greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. Her family never doubted JoAnn's love for them as she gave all she had to ensure they were taken care of. You'd often find JoAnn in the kitchen making her famous buttermilk brownies, Bavarian dessert, or cooking enough food to "feed an army". She also enjoyed her morning coffee with friends at the Swiss Alps.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Greg) Roth and Donna (Victor) Lee; grandchildren, Dan (Nicole) Roth and their son, Gage, Shelby (Matthew) Lewis and their daughters, Isabelle and Rose, Nick Roth and his sons Peter and Weston, Sam (Patience Peterson) Krebs and his sons, Bentley and Ashton, and Shayna Krebs and her son, Jaxxon Truman. She is further survived by a sister, Colletta Wuethrich; and an honorary daughter, Debbie (Larry) Winter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Truman, on July 25, 2018; and two brothers, Hollis and Robert DeVoe. Her family takes comfort in knowing JoAnn is now reunited with Truman and other relatives in heaven.

A visitation for JoAnn will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th Street, Monroe, followed by a private family memorial service officiated by Rev. Tom Moe. Memorials are suggested in JoAnn's name to the Monroe Clinic Hospice. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.