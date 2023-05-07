MOUNT HOREB - JoAnn Joy Phillips (Nee: Hartwig - Palmer) passed away on April 28, 2023. She was born on Feb. 10, 1953, in Boscobel, Wis., to Charles and Virginia “Ruth” Hartwig (Nee: Schemerhorn). JoAnn graduated from West Division High School in Milwaukee, Wis., class of 1971. She married James A. Palmer on May 25, 1975, whom she met while working at Modine Manufacturing Company in Racine, Wis. James and JoAnn had one son, Matthew. JoAnn went on to work as the administrative assistant to several executives at Jacobsen-Textron, also in Racine, including the president of the company.
Her marriage to James ended in 1982 and JoAnn moved to Madison, Wis. Her first career in Madison was working as the personal assistant to James Carley of Carley Capital Group. They maintained a life-long friendship that she truly cherished. JoAnn also worked as an executive assistant at the Bruce Company in Middleton, Wis., and several law firms in Madison including Michael, Best and Friedrich, as well as Bell, Moore and Richter. JoAnn also worked for the Mount Horeb Area School District as a school secretary.
On Aug. 7, 1987, JoAnn married the love of her life, John M. Phillips. The ceremony was held at their “vacation home” at Little Bluff Campground in Rio, Wis. John and JoAnn bought a home in Mount Horeb, Wis., in 1991 and became Mount Horeb trolls together. Sadly, John preceded her in death on April 3, 2023, after 35 years of marriage.
JoAnn loved being a homebody. She loved the quiet and tranquility of living in a small town - being able to hang her laundry outside on the line reminded her of the simpler times as a child living with her siblings and her Aunt Gladys in Milwaukee as a child.
One of the greatest delights in her life was her grandson, Corbin Alexander Palmer. She once stated that being “Grandma Phillips” was the best thing she could ever be. As she grew older, her family became her most cherished possession. Her life also revolved around the lives of her puppies - AuggieBear, Huckleberry, MacDoogal, and brother dogs - Jackson and Buster Browne.
Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Calvin G. Hartwig; and her aunt, Gladys Lewandowski. She will be missed by her son, Matthew; grandson, Corbin; sister, Vicki Hermanson; and brother, Keith Hartwig.
A graveside service will take place at OAK HILL CEMETERY, located at the intersection of Highway G and Highway J in the town of Springdale, Wis., at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023. JoAnn was an avid supporter of the Humane Society of Iowa County. In memoriam, please consider donating to the Iowa County Humane Society in AuggieBear’s memory.
“Someday, we’ll all be gone, but lullabies go on and on, they never die. That’s how you and I will be…” ~Billy Joel