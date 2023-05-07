JoAnn Joy Phillips

MOUNT HOREB - JoAnn Joy Phillips (Nee: Hartwig - Palmer) passed away on April 28, 2023. She was born on Feb. 10, 1953, in Boscobel, Wis., to Charles and Virginia “Ruth” Hartwig (Nee: Schemerhorn). JoAnn graduated from West Division High School in Milwaukee, Wis., class of 1971. She married James A. Palmer on May 25, 1975, whom she met while working at Modine Manufacturing Company in Racine, Wis. James and JoAnn had one son, Matthew. JoAnn went on to work as the administrative assistant to several executives at Jacobsen-Textron, also in Racine, including the president of the company.

Her marriage to James ended in 1982 and JoAnn moved to Madison, Wis. Her first career in Madison was working as the personal assistant to James Carley of Carley Capital Group. They maintained a life-long friendship that she truly cherished. JoAnn also worked as an executive assistant at the Bruce Company in Middleton, Wis., and several law firms in Madison including Michael, Best and Friedrich, as well as Bell, Moore and Richter. JoAnn also worked for the Mount Horeb Area School District as a school secretary.