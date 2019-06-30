Joann Ellen (Moretti) Senn, age 71, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI.

She was born on April 9, 1948 in Monroe, WI to Jacob and Edna (Wallbaum) Senn. Joann grew up on the family farm in Browntown and was a 1966 graduate of Monroe high school. She completed her Lab Technician training in Rockford, IL then spent time working with the Red Cross Hospital in Madison.

Joann met Jay Moretti through mutual friends in 1973 and they were married November 8, 1975 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains. Together, they raised three children and ran a legal office, where Joann worked as a legal assistant. Over the span of her career, Joann specialized in the administration field and worked for DeWitt Ross & Stevens, Madison National Life, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and Farm & Fleet.

Joann was an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona. She was also a participant on the advisory board of the Parks and Recreation Department in Cross Plains. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, gardening, canning, reading and refinishing furniture. Joann also enjoyed camping, traveling up north, and she always loved a good road trip. Above all, she loved walking her black lab, Bella, and spending time at the dog park. She will be dearly missed by many and remembered for her great sense of humor.

Joann is survived by her children, Angela Moretti, Rocco Moretti, and Luciano (Melissa) Moretti; the father of her children and soulmate, Jay Moretti; her grandchildren, Hazel, Soren, Giovanni, Laurel, and Alessandro; and her siblings Jerry (Barb) Senn and Janet (John) Wischhoff. She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Dorothy (Allie) Kubly. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bonnie Sauey for her lifetime friendship; and to the many friends and family who offered care and support over the last several years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, with the Rev. Monsignor Gerard Healy presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. To honor the life of Joann Senn, memorials may be made to the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona, WI 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.