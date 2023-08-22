Joann Elizabeth Grimm

STOUGHTON - Joann Elizabeth Grimm, age 87, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. She was born on July 2, 1936, in Stoughton, the daughter of Earl and Regina (Esser) Anderson.

Joann graduated from Stoughton High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Ronald Grimm on Dec. 28, 1957, in Stoughton. Joann worked as a program assistant for Green County Human Services for many years.