STOUGHTON - Joann Elizabeth Grimm, age 87, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. She was born on July 2, 1936, in Stoughton, the daughter of Earl and Regina (Esser) Anderson.
Joann graduated from Stoughton High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Ronald Grimm on Dec. 28, 1957, in Stoughton. Joann worked as a program assistant for Green County Human Services for many years.
Joann loved being a mother. She loved watching her children grow up and was a proud supporter of all of their sporting events. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She always looked forward to Friday night fish Frys and Sunday morning breakfast.
Joann is survived by her husband, Ronald; daughter, Sue Grimm; sons, Dan (Kim) Grimm, Steve (Kim) Grimm and David (Jen) Grimm; brother, James Anderson; sister-in-law, Judi Anderson; granddaughters, Rachel (Chris) Kubczak, Brooke (Josiah) Frusti and Charlotte Grimm; and great-grandsons, Nathaniel Frusti and Abram Frusti. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Regina; brother, Earl Anderson; and sister, Barb Kittleson.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be gifted in Joann’s name to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
