Joan Zweifel, age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 24, 2018.

She was born on January 20, 1930 in Madison, WI to Joseph and Florence (Sommers) Marx. On November 4, 1950 she married Raymond Zweifel together they celebrated 52 years of marriage and raised four children. Joan worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI where she was a surgical technician for 35 years. She was very proud of her work at the hospital and of her mission trips to Ecuador.

Joan showcased her creativity and taste for vibrant colors in her many talents including sewing, macramé, crocheting, and decorating with Japanese paper. Her inspiration lives on through the hobbies she has taught her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She took them on trips to museums, parks, Washington D.C., and Disney World. Joan cherished the time she spent with family at holidays, birthdays, and other gatherings - she often could be found on the floor or at the kids table enjoying the company of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joan is survived by two children, David Zweifel of North Carolina and Carol (Rick) Francois of Belleville. She is also survived by four grandchildren Stephen (Sheryll) Limmex, Michele (Adrian) Meyer, Sarah (Nunzio) Gaglianello, and Kate (Jared) LaFrancois; and seven great grandchildren Olivia, Dylan, Nolan, and Ella Meyer; Giulia and Luca Gaglianello; and Matilda LaFrancois.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Florence (Sommers) Marx, her husband Raymond Zweifel, and her children Linda (Zweifel) Limmex and Susan Zweifel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St. the Rev. Michael Moon will officiate. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A visitation will precede the mass from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The Zweifel family would like to thank Cheryl Way and the staff at Agrace Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

