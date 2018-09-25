Joan Rose Fisher, age 83 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, September 24, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wisconsin surrounded by her loving family.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Joan was born November 12, 1934 in Wonewoc, Wisconsin the daughter of Lawrence and Lillian (Schneider) Ennis and the second youngest of 12 children. In May of 1956 she married Thomas Fisher in Baraboo, Wisconsin and they had 6 children. She was a loving mother and wife and an excellent cook and baker.

In 1966, Thomas and Joan took over the ownership of his parents’ business, Fisher's Bar in downtown Wisconsin Dells, running this establishment until July 1, 1989, and still continued serving patrons after that. Joan was a people person and anyone who needed to talk knew they could come to her at any time and she always found a way to comfort them.

Joan is survived by her children, Gregory (Kristine) Fisher, Diana (Curt) Van Schoyck and Kim (Matthew) Musiedlak all of Briggsville, Wisconsin, Douglas (Jody) Fisher and Thomas (Lonnie) Fisher both of Wisconsin Dells, and Kenneth (Linda) Fisher of Nekoosa, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Katrina, Krystal (Matt), Lacey, Kyle, Vincent (Jennifer), Aaron, Kevin, Hope, Hannah, Dakota and Dylan; step grandchildren, Brad, Summer, Wendy, Mindy, Ashley and Troy; great grandchildren, Madison, James and Anne and several step great grandchildren; a brother, Charles Ennis of Westfield, Wisconsin and a sister, Dorothy Zimmerman of Baraboo, Wisconsin and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; brothers, Norvin, George, Clarence, Ambrose, Richard, Frank and Edward; and sisters, Verna Beard and Stella Zick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Cecelia's Catholic Church.