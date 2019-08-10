Processed with VSCO with m3 preset

Joan Melba Roth, age 88, died on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Joan was born on June 10, 1931, in Gotham, Wisconsin, to Donald and Evelyn Mayfield. She was united in marriage to Thomas Roth on January 6, 1951 at St. Raphael's Cathedral in Madison. The family moved from Fuller's Woods in Maple Bluff to Poynette in 1968 where Joan lived in the family home until just a few weeks before her passing. Joan is survived by her children: Mark Roth, Paul (Nancy) Roth, Ellen (Kurt) Fullmer and Carol (Ron) Redell. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lucas Roth, Adrianne Sheridan, Kyle Galloway, Ryan Galloway, Colin Roth, Nathan Roth, Thomas Fullmer, Maggie Fullmer, Alex Redell, Jack Redell, Claire Redell and Madeline Redell, as well as her great-grandchildren: Carter, Anna and Catherine Galloway and Addison and Kellan Sheridan. Joan is also survived by her faithful feline companion, Joni.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, and daughter, Suzanne.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace for their outstanding care. Joan commented frequently "how lucky" she was to be there.

Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or the Friends of the Poynette Public Library, 118 N. Main Street, Poynette, WI 53955.

Private family services will be held at a later date.