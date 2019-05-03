VERONA - Joan Marie (Wolf) Stuesser peacefully bid farewell to her loved ones on April 29, 2019, leaving her family with a brilliant legacy of love and commitment.

Joan was born in Richfield WI on February 24, 1931 to William and Eva Wolf. Growing up in the same small town, Joan and Glen (Putt) knew each other as children and married in 1951. Together they raised eight children, instilling in them their values of respect for all people and the planet, giving back to one's community, and always holding family number one. Glen preceded Joan in death in October of 2016 after 65 years of marriage.

Although petite, Joan was lovingly called “Big Mama” – especially by her husband and sons-in-law. She was, in fact, a force to be reckoned with – a tidy whirl of carefully prioritized activity. Quietly meticulous, Joan created efficient, organized stability for her large family. Her home was always a warm and welcoming sanctuary, at various times including extended family who needed temporary lodging. Atsuko, an exchange student from Japan, joined the crew for a year as well. Joan loved nothing better than to watch her own babies grow, then to meet their babies, and finally her great-grandbabies. The home she created remained a hub of family activity and gatherings long into her final years.

Joan was accomplished in all things that brought beauty and order – from household organization to child-rearing, from sewing and quilting to gardening, and so much more. She happily shared these skills with others as a 4-H sewing leader, and as a highly respected quilting instructor. She helped shape many of the quilters, old and young, in our community.

Sharing her husband’s love of the outdoors, Joan created and tended beautiful flower gardens in her backyard, often sending bulbs and seeds home with family and friends. Bird feeders at their Verona home were always well-stocked, and the birds happily identified for the benefit of visitors. Joan continued to revel in the sights, smells and sounds of this, her final Wisconsin spring, while knowing she would soon join her beloved husband in eternal life.

Joan is survived by her children, Linda, Laurie, Lisa, Anne, Bill, Betsy, Karen and Mary and their spouses Glen Tung, Tom Prehn, Steve Sailing, Bill Tredinnick, Sharon Stuesser, Kevin Scallon, Rich Cornwell and Joe Hamel. Joan and Glen’s many grandchildren and great-grandchildren all share a special bond with the grandma/great-grandma who lovingly created a quilt for each of them. During her last weeks, knowing that she would soon be on her way, she repeatedly and firmly instructed her family to “take care of each other and those babies” in her absence.

We, her survivors, are honored to have called her Mom, Big Mama, Grandma, Great-Grandma, sister, auntie, neighbor and friend. We will forever cherish the times spent in her loving company as we strive to carry forward in the spirit in which she lived.

A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date.

