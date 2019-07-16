Joan Marie Ragan

Joan Ragan, age 66 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Joan was born an identical mirror twin on November 4, 1952 in Portage, Wisconsin to Joseph and Deloris (Playman) Kaiser. She was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin Dells, growing up on South Capital Street, playing hide and seek with her siblings in George Grey's cornfields. As a young girl she was a member of the Brownies and Girl Scouts. Joan was also a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Both helped her learn many valuable skills and lessons that helped shape her life.

Joan graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1971. She sang in the choir and participated in GAA all four years. She was a member of the first girls track team when she was a sophomore. There were only five members on the team, two other members being her sisters. Because their team was so small they had to compete in several of the events. Her favorite event was the 880 relay.

After high school, Joan enrolled in the Business Machines Program at MATC in Madison. She graduated in 1972. In October of that year she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Ragan and have been happily married for 46 years. They had one child, a daughter, Stephanie.

In 1973 Joan started her career at the Bank of Wisconsin Dells and held many positions at the bank, the last 26 years as an investment advisor. She retired in June of 2018 after 46 years as a loyal and trusted employee.

Joan was the first woman elected to the Wisconsin Dells City Council. She was elected in 2000 and served 10 years representing the 3rd Ward. She stepped down in 2010 to help care for her husband who was battling cancer. She loved her community and cared about it very much. She was eager to serve and felt it a great honor to do so.

Joan enjoyed playing golf with her twin sister, Jane and their spouses. They would travel around the area and played a different course each week. She especially enjoyed playing golf with her grandson, Hunter, helping him learn the finer points of the game.

For many years Joan and Jack enjoyed boating together on different lakes and rivers throughout the beautiful state of Wisconsin. Their favorite being the Upper Dells on the Wisconsin river. Every winter they would travel to Florida and visit and explore different places. They finally settled in New Smyrna Beach and traveled there each winter for the past 20 years.

Joan was a good woman, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved and cared for her family and loved her community and the people in it. She was the person everyone could go to for trusted advice. She was focused, steady and wise and used those talents and qualities to help others throughout her life. She was loved by many and will deeply be missed.

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Jack; daughter, Stephanie; grandsons, Hunter and Cole all of Wisconsin Dells. A brother, Bruce (Jan) Kaiser; sister, Gail Jermier; her twin sister, Jane (Rick) Haynes all of Wisconsin Dells; a sister, Jill (Susie) Kaiser of Oshkosh; a brother, Dr. Joseph Kaiser of Michigan; a sister, Jennifer (David Delmore) Severson of Lodi; many nieces, nephews and cousins; further survived by an aunt, Jean (George) Hinton of Australia. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Deloris Kaiser and brother in law, Jerry Jermier.