Joan Marie Feaster, age 88, of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing Home.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Bovill, Idaho, the daughter of Elmer and Ann (Baker) Wolfbrandt. She married Glen Feaster, on Sept. 13, 1952, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.

Joan was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed collecting old classic movies, blown glass, playing the keyboard, singing, and cooking. She was known for making her famous popcorn balls. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Joan blessed all of our hearts with her kind and loving nature. She was soft-spoken and one of the kindest people you would ever meet. She will be missed by many.

Joan is survived by two sons, Dan (Helen) Feaster and David Feaster; three grandsons, Donovan (Karen) Hall, Darrell (Robyn Bendle) Hall and Paul (Tina) Feaster; granddaughter, Angela (Justyn) Laufenberg; two great-grandsons, Maverick Feaster and Xander Feaster; and great-granddaughter, Kaiya Laufenberg. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen Feaster; and two sisters, Darlene Downer and Janis Diamond.

A Memorial Service will be held at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with Tim Hansen presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Burial will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Garden at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Samaritan Counseling Center of Southern Wisconsin, 5900 Monona Drive Ste. 100, Monona, WI 53716.

