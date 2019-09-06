Madison-Joan Marian Lund, age 100, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1919, in Lake Mills, the daughter of Robert and Ella (Streseman) Laatsch. She graduated from Lake Mills High School and the Janesville Business College. Joan married Harvey Lund on Sept. 15, 1950, in Lake Mills. She worked for Dane County for ten years before having children and becoming a stay at home mom. Joan enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Joan also enjoyed doing volunteer work at Midvale Lutheran Church and Oakwood Village nursing home.



Joan is survived by her children, Robert (Kristine ) Lund, William Lund, Lori (Alvin ) Dillman and Joanne (Melvin ) Zech; four granddaughters, April (Matthew) Zuberbier their children Ethan and Regan; Kari (Robert) Campbell their children Cordelia and Beckett; Ashley (Jesse) Renstrom (Joan's sixth great-grandchild due in December), and Cassandra Dillman her son Ryan; and four grandsons, Craig Dillman, James Lund and Paul and Alex Zech. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; sister, Lois Laatsch; brother, Phillip Laatsch; grandson, Ryan Dillman; infant brother, Earl Laatsch; and daughter-in-law, Heidi Lund.



A funeral service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd, Madison, at 12 Noon on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, with the Rev. Blake Rohrer presiding. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.



Memorials may be made to Midvale Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare.



A special thank you to Christine Robinson and Monica Campos for helping to keep mom at home. Thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Oakwood West for their compassionate care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



