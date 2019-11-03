MADISON-Joan Margaret Hrobsky, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Heritage Monona. She was born on April 10, 1932, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Henry and Mayme (Jezyk) Fox.

As a child, Joan loved to care for the family's garden and apple trees in the back yard of their Beaver Dam home and she was always proud of her trademark dimples. Upon graduation from high school she enrolled at Madison Business College. There she met her future husband, George "Bill" Hrobsky. They became engaged in 1957 and married on Oct. 25, 1958.

Joan worked as an educational assistant for the Madison Public Schools at Glendale Elementary. It was there that she taught reading and contributed to educating young minds for 30 years. Joan enjoyed her job and met many lifelong friends during her employment. She was a loyal and faith-filled member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Singing was a large part of Joan's life, so it was no surprise that she loved to sing while at church and at home.

Joan was a member of both The Eastside Club / ESBMA and Elk's Club. She enjoyed going out with friends for fish fries, carousing and many wonderful happy times. Joan was a loyal friend and companion to her Glendale neighbors. They loved getting together to share stories, much laughter, and big smiles. This brought so much enjoyment and enrichment to Joan's life.

Joan is survived by her son, Steven William Hrobsky; and nephews, Daniel Fox and David (Nina) Fox. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; brother, Dennis (Monique) Fox; and daughter, Juli Mark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

Memorials may be gifted in Joan's name to Breast Cancer Foundation/Susan G. Komen and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Heritage Senior Living who always enjoyed Joan's opinion on everything (she told it like it was and always corrected them on their grammar and spelling).

