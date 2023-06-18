Joan Mae (Steege Marchionda) Martin

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, aunt, teacher and business owner will always be remembered.

MUSCODA, Wis. - Joan Mae (Steege Marchionda) Martin, age 80, of Muscoda, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and support of her daughters at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., on June 13, 2023. Prior to her stay at Agrace, she was under the excellent care of CrestRidge Memory Care in Dodgeville, Wis., for three and a half years. She battled dementia with grace for nearly 10 years. She was born on March 3, 1943, in Winona, Minn., to the late Stanton and Wilhelmina Steege.