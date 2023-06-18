Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, aunt, teacher and business owner will always be remembered.
MUSCODA, Wis. - Joan Mae (Steege Marchionda) Martin, age 80, of Muscoda, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and support of her daughters at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., on June 13, 2023. Prior to her stay at Agrace, she was under the excellent care of CrestRidge Memory Care in Dodgeville, Wis., for three and a half years. She battled dementia with grace for nearly 10 years. She was born on March 3, 1943, in Winona, Minn., to the late Stanton and Wilhelmina Steege.
Joan was a very kind, compassionate and loving person that always put others first. She was devoted to her family, and they were her priority throughout her life.Joan is survived by her husband, David Martin; her loving daughters, Marri (Darris) Marchionda-Palmer of Frankfort, Ill., and Ronda (Tom) Neuhauser of Fitchburg, Wis.; grandchildren, Aidan and Evan Palmer; sisters, Barbara Hatfield, twin sister, Joyce (Ronald) Wanek and Jacalyn (Kenneth) Kogler; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by David’s three children, Susan (Chris) Reedy of Muscoda, Wis., Thomas (Kris) Martin of Neenah, Wis., and Ellen (Paul) Yanny of Seattle, Wash.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Joan received her bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater. She was an accomplished teacher in the Riverdale School District with 34 years of service teaching over 700 primary education students. She was a kindergarten teacher for most of her career. She created a fun learning environment and generously provided supplies for students in need. She spent her personal time making games and art activities for the classroom. She created special memory books for each child and presented them at the end of every school year. She loved teaching and had a strong passion to help children learn.
Joan and David purchased the Marquette Cafe and Bar and apartments in Marquette, Iowa, in December of 1999. They have been there nearly every day for 24 years. Joan enjoyed talking to guests and helping in the kitchen.
Joan loved traveling with her sisters and parents. They took many family trips all over the world. Family time was very important to her. She retired when she became a grandmother to spend more time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed living on the Wisconsin River and enjoyed watching the wildlife that the river attracts. Her bird feeders were always filled, and she enjoyed watching the vast number of orioles and hummingbirds. She loved cats and had several spoiled cats over the past 40 years. She enjoyed canning and was known for her salsa and strawberry jelly.
Joan and David are supporters of Three Eagles Effigy Mound Foundation in Muscoda, Wis., Riverdale School Foundation in Muscoda, Wis., and donors to Southwest Wisconsin Technical College Foundation Scholarship in Fenimore, Wis.
A private service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona, Minn. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan Martin be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 (www.agrace.org/donate) or CrestRidge Memory Care, 219 Grace St., Dodgeville, WI 53533. Please note on any checks that the donation is in memory of Joan Martin.