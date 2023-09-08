MADISON / WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Joan Mae Hanson, age 97, of Madison, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 5, 2023, at Oakwood Hospice in Madison, Wis.
Joan was born May 25, 1926, in Wisconsin Rapids and lived most of her life there. She was the firstborn child of Walter and Printha Ellen (Stainbrook) Peterson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944, then enrolled at St. Agnes School of Nursing, Fond du Lac, under the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps Program, graduating in 1947. She worked at Riverview Hospital for several years.
Joan married Raymond Hanson on Jan. 31, 1951. She gave birth to three daughters and was a stay-at-home mom until 1967, when she started employment with the Wood County Health Department as a home-care nurse. She soon became the assistant supervisor of the Public Health Department, retiring in 1985. Joan always remained very active in the Saratoga Moravian Church, with participation in the church choir, numerous boards and committees, and Women’s Fellowship. She also taught Sunday school and bible school. Joan’s melodious soprano voice was requested at many a wedding and funeral.
Joan loved travelling, family get-togethers, singing old-time hymns and a challenging game of sudoku. She was an extremely talented quilter, gifting countless creations to lucky friends, family and babies. Joan’s positivity, warmth, patience, friendship and ready laugh will be greatly missed.
Joan is survived by her loving daughters, Beth Hanson (Kandis Severin) of Madison, Mary Howard of Monona, and Jean Hanson of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Bryan Howard (Kristin) and Eric Howard; great-grandchildren, Mae and Gwen Howard; brother, Dave (Hilda) Peterson; sister-in-law, Doretta (James) Hilander; and brother-in-law, Tom Bruckner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; sister, Joyce Bruckner; and son-in-law, Steve Howard.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is thankful for the nurturing care of those who helped sustain Joan’s final days while at UW Health East Madison Hospital and at Oakwood HRC and Hospice Services. The family would also like to thank the chorus of angels who gently guided Joan to Heaven’s Gate: Wayne Shannon, Staci Marrese-Wheeler, Nicole Espe and Trudy Knipple.
Memorials can be made in Joan’s name to Oakwood Foundation Continuing Care Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
