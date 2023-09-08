Joan Mae Hanson

MADISON / WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Joan Mae Hanson, age 97, of Madison, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 5, 2023, at Oakwood Hospice in Madison, Wis.

Joan was born May 25, 1926, in Wisconsin Rapids and lived most of her life there. She was the firstborn child of Walter and Printha Ellen (Stainbrook) Peterson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944, then enrolled at St. Agnes School of Nursing, Fond du Lac, under the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps Program, graduating in 1947. She worked at Riverview Hospital for several years.