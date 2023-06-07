Joan M. “Joanie” Drake, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Oct. 15, 1944, in the Town of Berlin, Wis., the daughter of Herman and Alma (Conrad) Manske.
Joanie graduated from Ripon High School in 1962. She married Robert Drake on Aug. 24, 1963, in Portage. She began working as a bookkeeper for various churches and businesses. She later worked alongside her husband at Madison Spring, retiring in December of 2001. Joanie was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She faithfully volunteered at both her church and the Bethesda Thrift Shop.
Joanie enjoyed cooking, reading and creating crafts. Most of all she loved spending time with her husband and kids, camping at Pride of America for many years and playing euchre as a family.
Joanie is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Roseanne (Larry) Drake-Schmitz and Linda (Joe) Rauls; grandchildren, Leah (Mihai) Gurau, Erin Schmitz, Curtis (Kaycey Kuecker) Rauls, Alicia Rauls and Allyson Rauls; great-granddaughter, Kinzey Rauls; sister-in-law, Charlene Drake; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Allen Drake; sister, Jeanne (Herbert) Kohn; and brother-in-law, Roger Drake.
A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be gifted in Joanie's name to Messiah Lutheran Church. The family wishes to thank the staff of SSM Health at Home, Inpatient Hospice, Home Instead and Oak Park Place for all of their wonderful care and support given to Joan and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.