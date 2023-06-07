Joan M. “Joanie” Drake

Joan M. “Joanie” Drake, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Oct. 15, 1944, in the Town of Berlin, Wis., the daughter of Herman and Alma (Conrad) Manske.

Joanie graduated from Ripon High School in 1962. She married Robert Drake on Aug. 24, 1963, in Portage. She began working as a bookkeeper for various churches and businesses. She later worked alongside her husband at Madison Spring, retiring in December of 2001. Joanie was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She faithfully volunteered at both her church and the Bethesda Thrift Shop.