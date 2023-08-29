Joan Louise (Bennett) Schuette

MADISON- Joan Louise (Bennett) Schuette, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.  She was born on Nov. 6, 1930, in Red Wing, Minn., the daughter of Harold Roland Bennett and Ella Mae (Johnson) Bennett.

Joan graduated from Red Wing High School in 1948.  She attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn. from 1948-1950.  Joan received a Bachelor of Science-Education degree from the University of Minnesota in 1952.  She also pursued graduate courses in social work from 1952-1954 at the University of Indiana.  Joan married Donald Schuette on August 22, 1953, in Red Wing, Minn.