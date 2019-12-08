Joan Hoffmann

Cobb / Dodgeville – Joan E. Hoffmann, age 85, of Cobb, formerly of Dodgeville, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bloomfield Healthcare in Dodgeville.

She was born on July 7, 1934 in Palos Park, Illinois, a daughter of Ellen (Schultz) and Carless Clark. On July 2, 1955, Joan married Donald Hoffmann in Chicago.

Joan worked in Customer Service at Lands' End for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, reading and loved watching birds, especially her love of cardinals.

Joan is survived by her husband Don; her daughter Lisa (Frank) Straubhaar; her grandchildren Amanda (Be) Ware, Audra (Kenneth) Mueller, Amber Poisel, Corey (Marcia) Straubhaar, Cody, Colton and Emily Straubhaar; 11 great grandchildren; her sisters Nancy Mincks and Sharon Stevens; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Poisel and her son Donald L. Hoffmann.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Dodgeville. Rev. Mark Williamson will officiate. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

