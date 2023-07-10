Joan H. Morrick

MIDDLETON - Joan Hanson Morrick, 90, of Middleton Wis., went to her heavenly home in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, with her loving husband by her side. She was a doting wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Christian. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and her family.

Born on March 8, 1933, Joan was welcomed to the world by Harry and Ida Hanson. She graduated with honors from Madison East High School in 1951. As Joan would proudly inform you, it was the largest graduating class from East High of all time. Joan was united in marriage with Robert “Bob” Morrick on Aug. 25, 1951, in Madison. From this union they had eight children to which she was the most dedicated mother. She graciously went on to spend her time in the church as an executive secretary. A model of generosity, intelligence, and devotion, a true Madison native.