Joan G. Schmidt, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 . She was born the daughter of Bertha and Charles DeClue in Sullivan, Mo., on July 23, 1933. Joan graduated from high school in Fox Lake, Wis. She eloped on a bicycle and married Richard Schmidt in 1951. They built a family of five children and spent 57 years together.
They raised their children in the Waupun and Oakfield areas until 1971. During this time Joan was actively involved as a horse 4H leader and allowed kids to use her horses for the 4H program as well as trail riding. Joan and Richard purchased a farm in Brooklyn in 1971. It was at this time that Joan became a dairy farmer and an artificial inseminator for ABS. As a woman this was pretty much unheard of at the time. There was always an abundance of animals on the farm, horses, cows, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits, pigs, dogs, cats, ferrets, birds and more. There were also plenty of friends and family drinking coffee around the dining room table. The coffee pot was always on. Joan was passionate about breeding Arab pinto horses, under the farm name of Arapto Acres. Our mom loved being outdoors, making hay and planting flowers. In her later years she could be found on her swing enjoying the breeze and overlooking the land that she loved and her beautiful horses.
Joan is survived by her children, Mark (Ann) Schmidt, Dawn (Greg) Holt, Jon (Jennie) Schmidt, Robin Jaime and Melody (Bob) Doyle; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schmidt; grandsons, Jesse Jaime and Ryan Doyle; son-in-law, RJ Jaime; and brother, James Declue.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at Pheasant Valley Barn, W1401 King Road, Brooklyn, Wis., on from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, please share stories/memories in Joan’s honor with the family.
The family would like to thank Oregon Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the compassionate care and the new friends our mother made. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
