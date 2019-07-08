Joan F. Faherty, 83, of Platteville, died on Friday, June 28, 2019. A Celebration of Joan's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will celebrate. Private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Joan's Celebration at noon. Memorials may be made to the Ralph and Joan Faherty Family Community Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Joan was born on October 22, 1935 in Montfort, Wisconsin, daughter of Frank and Emma (Yanna) Nechvatal. She was united in marriage to Ralph J. Faherty on October 18, 1958 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Ralph preceded her in death on April 19, 2016. Joan attended and graduated from UW-Platteville with a BS in Education. She worked for Grant County Social Services where she was a social worker. Joan was a devoted wife and mother. She and Ralph enjoyed traveling and Joan could have the family ready for an adventure in a moment's notice. They enjoyed many years at Fountain Hills, Arizona and at their home at Apple Canyon Lake, Illinois. A special thank you to the staff at Orchard Manor in Lancaster who helped Joan, and our family, through her long battle with Alzheimer's. The kind and wonderful care she received will always be remembered.

She is survived by her four children, Kate (Jeff) Beals, Ed (Krista) Faherty, Greg (Zelda) Faherty, Mary (Derek) Barnwell; thirteen grandchildren, Lauren (Adam) Cole, Heather (Jesse) Elliott, Amber Faherty, Leah Faherty, Kristi (John) Schoen, Dean Loeffelholz, Katie Loeffelholz, Ruby Loeffelholz, Rusty (Danielle) Lynch, Jasmine (Matt) Leque, Emma Warner, Holten Barnwell and Alex Barnwell; seven great-grandchildren, Brock and Branden Lynch, Brantley and Avery Leque, Austin, Kiley and Annabelle Elliott and one more great-grandchild due in August; sister-in-law, Rosie Laufenberg and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, parents, sister, Katie Pierick and brother, Donnie Nechvatal.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.