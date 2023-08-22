Joan Ellen Fosaaen, 85, of Georgetown, FL passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL after a brief illness but long fight with COPD.
Joan was born in Warren, OH on September 11, 1937 to Dewey and Retta (Simon) Greenwalt. Joan graduated from Warren G. Harding, Sr. High School in June of 1955, held employment with the Social Security Administration, the Air Force as a civilian employee, Northern Colony in Chippewa Falls, WI, and as Clerk of Court for the Town of Madison in Madison, WI. She married Don A. Matson in July of 1957 and they had three children—Don Allen Matson (deceased June 13, 1976), Shirley Ann Beeney (deceased January 23, 2022) and Hugh Michael Matson.
Joan and Don owned and operated the New Glarus Inn in WI and were divorced in 1979. Joan then married Leslie J. Benson in February 1980. Les passed away in September 1983. Joan and Marvin N. Fosaaen were then married in October 1990, and resided in New Glarus until their retirement in September 1994, after which they moved to their home in Georgetown where they resided until her death.
Joan loved to paint, do crossword and other games, but mostly she loved her family and friends.
Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by three brothers, James L. (Jean), Richard (Frances) and Raymond (Jackie); a sister, Marjorie Griffing (Dick); a daughter, Shirley Ann Matson Beeney; a son, Don Allen Matson; two stepsons, Dale Benson and Edwin Disch; and a stepdaughter, Ruth Disch.
Survivors include her husband Marvin of Georgetown; son Hugh Matson (Hae Kyung), of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Alison Matson, Heather Livengood (Isaac), and Michael Matson (Krystale); five great grandchildren Kya, Theodore, Marvin, Dahlia, and Skylynn all of Phoenix, AZ; and also step-children Dennis Benson (Michelle), Jerry Benson (Sherrie), Carol Long (Richard) and Terry Benson, Willis Disch (Linda), Larry Disch (Linda), Donna Mulhollon (Leonard), and Dorene Disch; and many step-grandchildren, great grandchildren great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Masters Funeral Home, 3015 Crill Ave., Palatka with Maurice Sterling officiating. Friends are invited to call starting an hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at New Glarus Cemetery in Wisconsin at a later date.