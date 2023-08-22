Joan Ellen Fosaaen

Joan Ellen Fosaaen, 85, of Georgetown, FL passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL after a brief illness but long fight with COPD.

Joan was born in Warren, OH on September 11, 1937 to Dewey and Retta (Simon) Greenwalt. Joan graduated from Warren G. Harding, Sr. High School in June of 1955, held employment with the Social Security Administration, the Air Force as a civilian employee, Northern Colony in Chippewa Falls, WI, and as Clerk of Court for the Town of Madison in Madison, WI. She married Don A. Matson in July of 1957 and they had three children—Don Allen Matson (deceased June 13, 1976), Shirley Ann Beeney (deceased January 23, 2022) and Hugh Michael Matson.