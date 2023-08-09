Joan Elizabeth Knudson, age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at BeeHive Homes of Oregon, WI. Joan was born on March 21, 1931 in Elkhorn, Wis., the daughter of Max and Mabel (Evans) Wolters.
Joan graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1949 and graduated from Mercy Hospital Nursing School in 1952. She married Richard (Dick) Knudson on January 17, 1953 in Elkhorn, Wis.
Joan worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years on the maternity floor at St. Mary's Hospital until she retired in 1993.
Joan and Richard loved camping especially in Door Co., traveling the U.S., visiting family and National Parks. She also loved horseback riding and cross country skiing. Joan was always willing to teach anyone how to ski, camp or drive a manual shift car. She loved her dogs and cats and was a Sudoku enthusiast. Joan had a beautiful voice and sang in school, church choirs and played the piano. Their home was always open to many friends, family and grandchildren enjoying her cookies and pies. Joan was also a Girl Scout leader for many years and helped go on trips out west to a Dude Ranch. Joan was a lifelong member of St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church where she was involved with the Episcopal Women's Group, Mini Week and serving breakfast after church. She volunteered as a Camp Webb nurse for many years, as well as camping there and serving on Camp Webb Board. Joan also volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital and the Middleton Senior Center.
Joan is survived by her son, Paul (Jeanine Kroll) Knudson and their children, Hadley and Walker; daughter, Susan Herrick and her son, Ben; daughter, Sally (Bryan) Keleny and their sons, Michael and Patrick (Erin); daughter, Sharyn Knudson and her children, Samuel Redman and Rachael Preston (Matt) and their son, Walter; son, Tom Knudson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Knudson; three brothers, William Wolter (DeLite), Robert Wolters (Mary), and Max Wolters (Marian).
Services will be held at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 6205 University Avenue, Madison, WI, on Sunday, August 27th. The Reverend Miranda Hassett presiding. The Visitation will start at 2:00pm and the Service at 3:00pm, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church or the Middleton Senior Center. A special thanks to BeeHive Homes of Oregon and Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate care of Joan. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Mom, you were the heart and soul of our family. We will miss your smile and time spent talking and laughing together. Your spirit and joy for life will always live on with your family.
