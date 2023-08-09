Joan Elizabeth Knudson

Joan Elizabeth Knudson, age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at BeeHive Homes of Oregon, WI. Joan was born on March 21, 1931 in Elkhorn, Wis., the daughter of Max and Mabel (Evans) Wolters.

Joan graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1949 and graduated from Mercy Hospital Nursing School in 1952. She married Richard (Dick) Knudson on January 17, 1953 in Elkhorn, Wis.