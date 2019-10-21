Joan E. (Hegler) Nowak

Verona – Joan E. Nowak, age 65, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Glarus Home.

She was born November 26, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Howard H. and Benadetta (Milazzo) Hegler. Joan graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelors of Business Administration in 1975. She was united in marriage to Mark J. Nowak on September 11, 1976 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Milwaukee. She spent the majority of her career in non-profit organizations including, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the UW-Milwaukee Foundation and the Zoological Society of Madison.

Joan was an avid traveler and lover of Italian food and wine. She was a strong supporter of Wisconsin sports, especially Marquette basketball and the Green Bay Packers. Joan also appreciated good music, sharing her musical talents on flute, piano and in her church hand bell choir. Most of all, Joan loved making memories with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; her children Daniel (Amanda) Nowak and Lisa (Christopher) Ellis; grandson, Cameron Ellis; brother, Gerald (Patricia) Hegler; brother-in-law, Blaine (Judy) Nowak; sisters-in-law, Kim Gagnie and Gail (Paul) Szplett; and also many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Clay Gagnie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Christopher Parish-St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, with Father John Sasse officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital, New Glarus Home and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate care they extended to Joan. A special thanks to all family, friends and colleagues for their continuous love, prayers and support.

