Joan Clare Betz, age 53, of Madison, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1965, at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse, the daughter of Gary Betz and Dorothy (Olson) Betz. Joan was a 1983 graduate of Central High School, and a 1989 graduate of UW-La Crosse with a double major in Spanish and geography, and a minor in Computer Science. She worked for the Department of Defense in St Louis, Mo., University of Southwest Missouri State, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, receiving her 25 Year Service Award earlier this year. She was Fearless! She married Teresa Taylor on May 21, 2016, at Grandad Bluff in La Crosse. She loved to play all sports, but excelled at fast pitch softball for over 30 years. She was a renaissance woman. Joan loved to read, knit, bicycle, kayak, woodwork, and play ukulele. She was a lifelong learner and knowledgeable of so many things. Joan loved socializing with family and friends. She had a strong moral compass and always gave excellent advice.

Joan is survived by her wife, Teresa of Madison; mother, Dorothy of La Crosse; siblings, Gerry (Debra) Betz of West Salem; Julie Jamarta of Tucson, Ariz.; Janice (Eric) Bender of Coon Valley, and James of La Crosse; parents-in-law, Dr. Neal and Mary Taylor; brothers-in-law, Gregory (Rebecca) Taylor and Brent Taylor; beloved nephews and nieces, Geoffrey (Cailyn) of West Salem, Shelby (Sam Stelloh) of Rochester, Minn., and Derek Betz of West Salem; Josey Jamarta-Nee of Tucson, Ariz., Emmitt Edwards (Madeline Gynild) of St. Cloud, Minn., and Emily Bender of Coon Valley; Andrew of Provo, Utah, Courtney of Orem, Utah, and Tara Taylor (Danny Stewart) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Bryce of Cedar City, Utah; Justin (Brooke) of Murrieta, Calif., Dylan of Provo, Utah, and Jessica Taylor of Murrieta, Calif.; great-nephews and nieces, Henry, Brody and Rowan Betz; and Merani Taylor; doggie children, Porter, Tito, and Stewie; kitty children, Jack and Speedy; special friends, Dunnell Kendrick and her daughters, Finnley and Riley; Diane (John Von Ruden) Beranek and their daughter, Lauren; Marijean Trew and Candace Peterson; and Amy Walker and Heidi Hoffland; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary; stepmother, Pat; and sister-in-law, Claudine Taylor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at "Frieda's House" in New Glarus on Sunday, July 1, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the New Glarus Public Library Building Project or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. A special thanks to the UW Carbone Cancer Center treatment team and Agrace HospiceCare. “I love everyone…everyone loves me. It’s all taken care of". Trust the Joan. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.