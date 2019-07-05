Joan "Carol" (Flock) Lofgren

Joan "Carol" Lofgren, age 85, passed away July 1, 2019 at Oak Park Memory Care in Madison. She was born February 8, 1934 in Fish Creek, WI, an only child of Walter and Mildred (Olson) Flock.

Carol had a long varied career, including; teaching grade school, physical therapist and secretary. She was also an active long standing member of (ESA) Epsilon Sigma Alpha, holding several positions throughout the years. Carol loved to sew, knit, read, garden, attend Overture Events and travel with family and friends. She was also a faithful member of Lakeview Lutheran Church and very charitable throughout her life.

Carol is survived by her three children, Susan (John) Burmeister, Dean Lofgren, and Cynthia (Robert) Moore; grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Pahl and Patrick (Mary) Burmeister. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Theodore C. Lofgren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Rd., Madison with Pastor Dean Kirst officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 6400 Gisholt Dr. Ste 213, Monona, WI 53713 or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

