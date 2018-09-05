Obituaries

Joan C. Fernstaedt-Egeness

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 08:07 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 08:07 AM CDT

Joan C. Fernstaedt-Egeness, age 86, formerly of Viroqua, died Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Heart of Georgia Hospice, in Perry GA.

Funeral Services will be Friday, September 7, 2018, at 11:00 AM at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Jean Waldron of the Viroque United Methodist Church will officiate with burial following at Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 before the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice are preferred.

On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com

The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua, is serving the family.

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars