Joan C. Fernstaedt-Egeness, age 86, formerly of Viroqua, died Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Heart of Georgia Hospice, in Perry GA.

Funeral Services will be Friday, September 7, 2018, at 11:00 AM at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Jean Waldron of the Viroque United Methodist Church will officiate with burial following at Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 before the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice are preferred.

On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com

The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua, is serving the family.