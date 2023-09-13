Joan Ann Raihala

MADISON - Joan Ann Raihala, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on July 31, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of Leo and Ruth (Milton) Engelmeier.

Joan graduated from Holy Innocents High School, Pittsburgh, in 1969 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1973. She married Frank Raihala on Dec. 30, 1985, in Dubuque, Iowa.