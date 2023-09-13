MADISON - Joan Ann Raihala, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on July 31, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of Leo and Ruth (Milton) Engelmeier.
Joan graduated from Holy Innocents High School, Pittsburgh, in 1969 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1973. She married Frank Raihala on Dec. 30, 1985, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Joan worked as a vice president for WPS, retiring in 2014. She served as an ombudsman at a local nursing facility for several years. As an insurance professional, she shared her expertise helping seniors sort through the complexities of the Medicare program. She also was a generous giver to the River Food Pantry.
Joan is survived by her husband, Frank; sons, Jim Raihala and Frank (Penny Love) Raihala; daughter, Teresa (Richard) Fikejs; grandchildren, Erik, Reagan, Jonathan and Gabrielle; brother, Bob Engelmeier; nephew, Jerry (Rita) Kormick; great-nephew, Evan Kormick; friend, Marlene (Tom) Studee; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ruth; and sister, Mary Kormick.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, with Deacon Tim Reilly presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be gifted in Joan’s name to the River Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
