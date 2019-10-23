Joan Ann Boppel

Madison- Joan A. Boppel, age 85, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.

She was born May 10, 1934 in Virginia to Gerd and Martha (Cullers) Boppel.

Joan was a very special person to friends and family. She was always concerned about others and wanted to help in any way she could. She never ceased to amaze people with her willingness to nurture, care for all. Joan made charitable contributions to animal protection organizations for years. Her hobbies also represented her enjoyment in life, from gardening, cooking, collecting movie star photos, and perfume bottles and much more; she filled our hearts with an admiration for all forms of beauty that surrounds us. Joan was and will always be influential and inspirational to those who knew her. She will be deeply missed and how she taught people to appreciate life will carry on.

Joan is survived by daughters, Lynn, Lori; son, Gregg (Lisa); granddaughter, Morganne; brother, Les (Goldie) Kissel; nephews, Jay, John and Dane Kissel.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Todd; son, Kurt; and brother, Jack Kissel.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice Care and Oakwood Covenant Oak.

