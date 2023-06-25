Joachim Hermann von Elbe

MIDDLETON - Joachim “Joe” von Elbe passed away peacefully on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Madison at age 90. Joe was a person of outstanding character who lived a full life as a devoted son, husband, father, brother, teacher, colleague, and scientist. He was born to Hermann and Charlotte von Elbe in Rostock, Germany in 1933 and raised with his sisters, Ina, Dorothea, Victoria and Sibylle on a 250-acre farm in the province of Pomerania, near the Baltic Sea. Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Victoria, and his parents.
As a boy during World War II, he heard Allied planes flying over his family’s farm. Joe’s father ran a horse-riding course for boys that took place on Saturdays, giving local children the opportunity to avoid the sport and military activities organized by the Nazi party. After the war, the family farm was subdivided by Russian occupation forces and though the family was allowed to remain in the house, conditions worsened. In 1947, the von Elbe family fled to West Berlin, where they endured that city’s year-long blockade.
In 1950, they made passage to the U.S. and lived in Elgin, Ill., where Hermann managed a farm. Joe met one of the farm’s neighbors, a vice president and technical director at Brach’s Candy Company in Chicago. They became friends, and he encouraged Joe to get a high school diploma. This relationship also forged Joe’s lifelong passion for food science. Joe became a U.S. citizen in 1956, something he celebrated for the rest of his life. In that year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to join the 2nd Armored Medical Company in Regensburg, Germany. After two years of military service, Joe completed his B.S. degree from UW-Madison in 1959, and his M.S. in 1960. He received his Ph.D. in 1964 and joined the faculty of the Department of Food Science as an Assistant Professor.
Joe met Carol Fewster, who was from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 1966 at a party during the Badgers homecoming weekend, and they married in 1967. They raised two children, Stefanie and Gregory, of whom Joe was deeply proud. Joe was promoted to Associate Professor in 1968 and Professor in 1973. He founded the “Candy School” short course in 1963, which continues to this day. He became Chair of the Department in 1988 and served for 10 years in that role, retiring after 36 years on campus. His work included mentoring, teaching, and service to students and the food industry, and he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in 2009. His research on the chemistry of natural pigments and their application as colorants in food and pharmaceuticals, and to quality improvements in canned vegetables, led to many innovations and commercial products.
One of Joe’s greatest sources of pride was his citizenship in his adopted country, and he spent his adult life in gratitude for the opportunities it had given him. He was a long-time member of the downtown Madison Kiwanis Club, and he and Carol generously devoted their time and effort to many community causes and volunteer opportunities. Joe was an enthusiastic supporter of UW and donated to establish scholarships for undergraduate students. Friends and colleagues will remember Joe in his red Jeep, wearing a red blazer, simultaneously showing his loyalty to both the U.S. and the U.W.; a friend of many, an accomplished scientist and administrator, a devoted husband and father, a man of integrity and kindness. Joe will long be remembered for his decency and sense of fairness.
The family will honor Joe’s wish that no public funeral be held; however, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Phyto Colorants Scholarship fund at the UW Foundation and Alumni Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
