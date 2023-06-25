Joachim Hermann von Elbe

MIDDLETON - Joachim “Joe” von Elbe passed away peacefully on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Madison at age 90. Joe was a person of outstanding character who lived a full life as a devoted son, husband, father, brother, teacher, colleague, and scientist. He was born to Hermann and Charlotte von Elbe in Rostock, Germany in 1933 and raised with his sisters, Ina, Dorothea, Victoria and Sibylle on a 250-acre farm in the province of Pomerania, near the Baltic Sea. Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Victoria, and his parents.  

As a boy during World War II, he heard Allied planes flying over his family’s farm. Joe’s father ran a horse-riding course for boys that took place on Saturdays, giving local children the opportunity to avoid the sport and military activities organized by the Nazi party. After the war, the family farm was subdivided by Russian occupation forces and though the family was allowed to remain in the house, conditions worsened. In 1947, the von Elbe family fled to West Berlin, where they endured that city’s year-long blockade.  