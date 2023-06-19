NEW GLARUS, Wis. -- Jo Anne J. Buesser, age 85 passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on February 9, 1938 in Belleville, WI the daughter of Frederick and June (Wallom) Weber. Jo Anne graduated from Belleville High School in 1956. On June 2, 1957 she was united in marriage to Roger Buesser at the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Belleville. Jo Anne had worked at the Bank of New Glarus and New Glarus Hotel for many years. She was a member
of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
Jo Anne is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Beth) Buesser and Bryan (Mary) Buesser, granddaughters Kimberly (Cory) Stamn, Jessica (Charles) Goldthorpe, and Whitney Buesser, and great-grandchildren Avery, Carter, and Brycen Stamn and Sloan Goldthorpe. She is further survived by her brothers John (Peepsie) Weber and Jerry (Suzanne) Weber, sisters Dianne Smith, Karen Koca, and Penny (Brian) Visauer, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, brothers-in-law Jim Smith and Ed Koca.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Rev. Petra Streiff will officiate. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, WI.
A visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on
Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.