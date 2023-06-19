Jo Anne J. Buesser

NEW GLARUS, Wis. -- Jo Anne J. Buesser, age 85 passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on February 9, 1938 in Belleville, WI the daughter of Frederick and June (Wallom) Weber. Jo Anne graduated from Belleville High School in 1956. On June 2, 1957 she was united in marriage to Roger Buesser at the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Belleville. Jo Anne had worked at the Bank of New Glarus and New Glarus Hotel for many years. She was a member

of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

Tags