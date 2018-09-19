Madison - Jim Grudzinski, Age 74, of Barneveld, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at his home in Barneveld on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Jim was born June 16, 1944 in Hobart, Indiana to Ed & Sophie (Klimczyk) Grudzinski. On June 10, 1967, he married the love of his life, Heidi (Wagner) Grudzinski.

Jim was an outstanding athlete, which earned him a scholarship to the UW, where he played football and ran track. Jim worked as a financial advisor for over 40 years. Above all, Jim treasured his faith and his family. He loved the hunting trips to South Dakota, fishing in Canada, the condo in Minocqua and always being surrounded by his family.



Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Heidi; children, Michelle (Jeff) Babiuk, Michael (Jennifer) Grudzinski, Lisa (Andreas) Metzger, Eric (Jennifer) Grudzinski, and grandchildren; Chelsea and Jake Babiuk, Isabel and Luca Grudzinski, Leah, Brenden, and Kara Grudzinski and brother Stan Grudzinski.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bob.



Services will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S Owen Drive, Madison on September 22, 2018. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, with the service starting at 11:00 am. Monsignor James J. Uppena will be presiding. A graveside service will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace to provide a time of remembrance and fellowship.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 2033 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI, 53713.



