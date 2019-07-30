Jeta K Luke 72 of New Lisbon went to be with the love of her life on July 29th.

She was born April 7th 1947 to Merle and Grace Francois. She married Bud Luke on December 19th 1970.

Survived by 7 children. Sidney, Billy, Becky, Tracy, Kenny, Amy(Phil), Jamy ( Roy). 9 grandchildren. Shane, Vicky, Tiffany, Cory, Hailey, Trevor, Amberlee, Bryce, and Hannah.18 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, New Lisbon where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be at Rose Cemetery.

SERVICES

Funeral Service

Friday, August 02, 2019

11:00 AM

First Baptist Church

525 S. Washington

New Lisbon, wi 53950