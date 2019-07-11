MADISON- Jessica E. "Jessie" Marshall, age 38, passed away at Central Wisconsin Center, after a long illness from a swimming accident, on July 4, 2019.

She was born on January 7, 1981. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Smart. Jessica's favorite times were with family and friends. She loved dancing, drawing, painting and animals.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Smart and step-father, Ed Smart; many aunts and uncles; two cousins; and Sam and Abby, the dogs she loved.

She was preceded in death by her Uncle John W. Hurd; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Anderson and Mr. and Mrs. Hurd; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Calford W. Hurd; and grandma, Elizabeth Marshall.

Special thanks deep from Sandra's heart goes to: every one of the caregivers at CWC that took care of Jessica from June of 1990 to July 4, 2019. I love you all. And also to Sara, Katie and the doctors who had Jessica in their great hands. Dr. Eggert and Dr. Shalek, THANK YOU!

