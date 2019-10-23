Jesse Ray Ewing
Jesse Ray Ewing, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born on March 13, 1942, in Shabbona, Ill., the son of Sydney and Marie (Welstead) Ewing.
Jesse proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Dorothy Miller on Jan. 8, 1977, in Madison. Jesse worked as a sexton for Grace Episcopal Church for 18 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching western movies, and long country rides. Most importantly, he loved to spend time with his family.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Jason Ewing; three daughters, Patty (Rusty) Starcher, Tammy Weber and Helen (Darren) Melton; six grandchildren, Joshua Ewing, Makayla Ewing, Morgan Melton, Austin Melton, Kyle Starcher and Nicholas Weber; and three sisters, Rose (Rick) Minardo, Barb Binkley and Marrion (Lee) Linn. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cathy Simmerman; stepfather, Charlie Cram; and brother-in-law, Larry Sheets.
A memorial service and burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Dennis Catholic Church and Agrace HospiceCare.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Memorial Contribution:
AGRACE HOSPICECARE
5395 E. Cheryl Parkway
Fitchburg, WI 53711 Visit website
ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH (MADISON)
505 Dempsey Rd.
Madison, WI