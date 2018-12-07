Jerry Hensley

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018 Jerry Alan Hensley passed away at his home in De Soto, at the age of 67.

Jerry was born September 21, 1951 in Witchita, KS to Sparky (Lilbern) and Jean (Betty) Hensley. He served his country for 7 years in the Air Force. After his military service he attended the University of Montana majoring in Political Science. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors. Deer and pheasant hunting were his passion. He also enjoyed fishing.

He was an electrician and worked in the trade off and on for years. His uncle introduced him to the field of telecommunications. This involved traveling to telephone offices throughout the United States. His travels led him into Wisconsin where he met his soul mate Shawn who he affectionately called 'Sammy'. The two married on December 10, 1988. In 1991 they moved to Tennessee. They lived in Pulaski and the surrounding area for 10 years before returning to Wisconsin. They lived in Genoa for 17 years and moved to their current home in Desoto a few months ago.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his father in law, and his two faithful companions 'Popper' and 'Gunner Bear'.

He is survived by his wife Sammy; Four children: Rebecca (Robert) Erb, Lani (Byron) Hoaglan, Jared and Jakob; and seven beautiful grandchildren.

A ‘Celebration of Life’ will be Friday December 7, 2018 from 4:00-5:00 P.M. at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Byron Hoaglin will officiate a Memorial Service including full Military Honors beginning at 5:00 P.M., also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or plants memorials may be directed to the North American Squirrel Association.

