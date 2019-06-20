Poynette-Jerry G. Muller, age 57, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on July 9, 1961, the son of George and Adelheid (Reinholtz) Muller.

Jerry was a motorsport enthusiast--he had fun and enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling (he won a lot of snowmobile races throughout Wisconsin and with the NSSR World Record Series), going to NASCAR races, and is a current member of NHRA drag racing and National Muscle Car Association (1320 Angry Bee). He was an avid fisherman and knew all about reading the weather and water currents---he was the Musky King!

He did everything with passion and perfection. He was very smart and excelled in math, science and building homes and maintaining them.

Jerry was compassionate, strong, gentle, and loving. He adored all the animals that lived on our property---from hummingbirds, orioles, woodpeckers, praying mantis, tree frogs, deer (mom and her babies), to cranes, Luna and Buck moths, rabbits and even the hog-nosed snake under the bush.

He was a United States Senator on the Committee of Appropriations in the movie Public Enemies and was also a "guest actor" on Jerry Springer.

Jerry is dearly missed by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Sally; and beloved pets, Tiger and Chickie. He is further survived by his brother, Joe; and two sisters, Debbie and Linda; and many in-laws and friends.

Our hearts are one forever.

