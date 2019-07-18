Jerry Alan Hamm

Jerry Hamm, age 89 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Our House in Wisconsin Dells surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin Post 187 and Wisconsin Dells V.F.W. following the service. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Refreshments, fellowship and storytelling will follow the service at Spring Brook Resort.

Jerry was born June 19, 1930 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin the son of Donald and Ann (Elliot) Hamm.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; children, Jacquelyn Elliot, Juli (Dar) Mor, Jennifer (Eric) Gregerson, Jody (Nathan) Munson, Jill (George "Buster") Day, Mark (Julie) Hamm and Michael Hamm; grandchildren, Tara, Lewis, Alex, Nick, Jon, Jake, Leif, Matthew, Willie, Tyler, Waylan, Kristie, Anna, Todd and Natalia; and 17+ great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Don and Jack.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be donated by the family to various veterans and cancer associations, and to the United Presbyterian Church.