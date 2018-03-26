Jerrold Matson

Jerrold O. (Jerry) Matson, age 85, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018 at home surrounded by four generations of family after a valiant struggle with multiple health issues.

Jerry was born on July 23, 1932 in the family home near Viroqua, Wisconsin to Francis and Edna (Everson) Matson. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1950, then worked and attended technical school until he enlisted in the US Air Force in 1952. In 1952 he married Hilda Sidie and the family grew with the addition of five children.

After 23 years of active duty, Jerry retired from the Air Force in 1975. He returned with his family to his hometown of Viroqua, where he was a gentleman tobacco farmer and worked as an auto mechanic at Hoff’s Mobil Service Station until 1996. His retirement years were filled with serving as an officer for the local Masonic Lodge, giving of his time to his church as a Head Usher and co-founder of the food pantry, and to being the best Poppa ever to his 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Hilda and his children: Michael (Martha) Matson, Terri (Richard) Gratz, Shelley Matson, Christie (Martin) O’neal, and Jeffrey (Stacy) Matson. Also by his grandchildren, their spouses/partners and his great-grandchildren: Anne (Shane) VanNest; William (Jennifer) Matson; Karissa Matson; Cara Gratz and children Amara, Brooklyn and Dakota; Derek (Mandi) Gratz and daughter Leah; Jeremy Matson; Erica (Joshua) O’neal and son Leo; Bethany (Sam) O’neal; Tessa (John) O’neal; Alan Matson; and Otto Matson. He is also survived by 2 siblings: David Matson and Jean (Gerald) Mattie; and by dozens of nieces, nephews, and others family members; two “special grandchildren” Jonah Getter and Jennie (Getter) Voter; plus many friends and Masonic brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings: Joanne Olson, Nancy Matson, Francis Matson Jr., and James Matson.

Funeral Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 11AM. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate with burial following Military Honors in the Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home (123 W Decker/Hwy 56) in Viroqua, with prayer service at 7:00 pm and a Masonic ceremony to follow. Friends may also call at the church from 10AM until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua or to the family.

