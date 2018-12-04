Jerrald Ulrich, age 86 passed away 12/2/18 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

He was born on 4/16/32 to Reinhart and Eleanor (Lifke) Ulrich in Milwaukee, Wis.

He attended North Freedom School and Reedsburg High School in 1949.

After high school he served 4 yrs. in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Cabot as machinist's mate, earning the National Defense Service Medal.

He was united in marriage to Janice Penshorn who preceded him in death. He then was married to Judy Loose in 1976.

Jerry loved all kinds of sports especially Badger, Packer, Brewer and Bucks games. He had a love for gardening, hunting and fishing which also provided good meals for his family and friends. Jerry also loved playing cards especially euchre.

After he returned from the service, he helped out on the family farm. He was employed at BAAP and Flambeau before he started his career with North Central Airlines. His career spanned through Republic Airlines until he retired in 1993 from Northwest Airlines. Working with the airlines he was able to enjoy many trips abroad and have special vacations with his family. In 2013 he was given the opportunity to go on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. accompanied by his son Jon.

His first of three grandchildren arrived in 1995 and he was a natural grandfather, loving every moment of it.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy, children, Jon, Jenny(Brent) and Josh (Amy) , Grandchildren, KJ, Jake and Gemma. He is further survived by his twin Jim and sister Sandy (Ron) Luther and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Janice in 1975, his parents and brother Don.

Funeral services will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac, WI at 11AM on Saturday, December 8, 2018 with Rev. Bradley Pearson officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Dec., 7 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI from 4-7 pm and at the church one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran church, Wisconsin Parkinson Association or the Badger Honor Flight.