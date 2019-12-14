ASHTON / MIDDLETON – Jerome W. Wagner, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in his home surrounded by family.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1926, the son of William and Margaret (Brabender) Wagner. Jerome was united in marriage to Theresa M. (Bollenbeck) Wagner on Oct. 19, 1950, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Together they farmed in the Middleton/Ashton area for 55 years. After Theresa passed, he continued to guide the farm with his sons and he never retired because farming was his passion.

His entire life was devoted to raising his ten children and farming with his sons and grandchildren. He took pride in the history, success and future of the family farm. Jerome was known as "Speedy Wagner" on the Home Talent baseball team for Ashton, where he won the Western Division Batting Crown in 1957. He often shared that his high batting average was secured through his confidence in bunting. In addition, he enjoyed playing euchre with his children and grandchildren, bowling, watching the Packers and Brewers on TV, and more recently playing BINGO.

Jerome is survived by his ten children, Thomas (Lorie) Wagner, Richard (LouAnn) Wagner, Daniel (Terri) Wagner, Eugene (Patty) Wagner, Mary Therese (Daniel) Trappe, Jerry (Jeannie) Wagner, Charles (Marie) Wagner, Beth (Roy) Hietpas, Mark Wagner and Kristi (Robert) Ramsey; 29 grandchildren, Nathan (Heather) Wagner, Sarah Hermsdorf, Ryan (Semone Des Jardins), Jennifer (Mike) Murphy, John (Lora) Kuehl, Theresa (Nathan Derge) Kuehl, Danielle (Jeff) Miller, William (Amaad Rivera) Wagner and Robert Wagner, Brian Meier and Heather Raeck, Kyle (Jessica Hendricks) Wagner and Brittney Wagner (fiancé Andrew Statz), Courtney (Steven) Pauls, Kara (Bronson Duhr), and Roman (Caitlyn) Ripp, Emily, Benjamin, Jeremiah, Patrick, Sampson, Clara and Hannah Wagner, Justin (Tia) Wagner, Brandon (Mallory) Wagner, and Ashley (Nick) Westphal, Dustin Wagner, Jordan and Alyssa Knight; 25 great-grandchildren; and his brother, William Wagner of Reno, Nev. He was preceded in death by his siblings, John (Charlotte) Wagner, Joe (Bertilla) Wagner, Jeanette (LaVerne) Endres, Catherine (Ben) Kuehn and Mary (Edward) Buhler; and in-laws, Valeria (Clarence) Acker and Kenneth Bollenbeck.

A special thank you to his daughter, Beth, for the many years of amazing caregiving, to Jean Holtz, and to the caregiving team of Sandy, Renee, Kristen S., Melissa, Kristen P. and Bri that supported dad on his peaceful journey, along with Sister Georgeann Roudebush and all the hospice nurses. Memorials can be made in honor of Jerome to the Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) or St. Peter's Endowment Fund.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Burial will be at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, and again from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a private family goodbye from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday.

Dad lived a simple and dignified life, always caring for his family. He demanded nothing and gave everything. We are glad God gave us this amazing man to be our Dad. We will miss you greatly.

