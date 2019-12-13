CROSS PLAINS / MOUNT HOREB -Jerome "Roger" Disrud, age 81, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

He was born on April 10, 1938, in Madison, the son of Adolph and Olive (Sutter) Disrud.

Roger graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1956 and then served the U.S. Army from 1956-58 spending 16 months in Korea. Roger married Arlene (Danz) Pfister in 1972. He worked at the Kenneth F. Sullivan Co. in Madison for 30 years before retiring in 2000.

He enjoyed flower gardening, hunting, fishing, woodworking, joking around and spending time with children.

Jerome is survived by his step-children, Andrea (Thom) Flickinger, Alexa (Charles) Bevers, Allison (David) Kalscheur Nolan, Annette (Darrell) Spratt, Alex C. (Ashley) Pfister, Angela (David) Sowers, and Audrey (William) Eyre; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward Disrud, Phillip (Ruth) Disrud, Dorothy (David) Rasmussen, Lowell Disrud, Donna Kroeger, Virgil Disrud and Diane (Gordon) Odegaard; and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; stepson, Alan Pfister; great-grandchildren, Leah and Josiah; and brother, Dennis Disrud.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth Street, Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 , with Father Tom Kelley presiding. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church at 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Roger's family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

