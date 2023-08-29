Jerome "Jerry" Janssen

MADISON - Jerome “Jerry” Janssen passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. He was born to Elaine "Sis" and Martin Janssen on Jan. 3, 1938, and grew up in Kaukauna, Wis., where he fell in love with his future wife, Betz, at the age of 13.

After graduating from Kaukauna High School in 1955, Jerry moved to Madison to attend the UW and majored in mechanical engineering. While in school he became a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, the ROTC, joined several choirs and worked at The Pub on State Street. Jerry and Betz were married on Jan. 24, 1959, and settled into a wonderful life together in Madison.