MADISON - Jerome “Jerry” Janssen passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. He was born to Elaine "Sis" and Martin Janssen on Jan. 3, 1938, and grew up in Kaukauna, Wis., where he fell in love with his future wife, Betz, at the age of 13.
After graduating from Kaukauna High School in 1955, Jerry moved to Madison to attend the UW and majored in mechanical engineering. While in school he became a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, the ROTC, joined several choirs and worked at The Pub on State Street. Jerry and Betz were married on Jan. 24, 1959, and settled into a wonderful life together in Madison.
Jerry enjoyed a long career at Research Products Corporation, retiring in 1998 as the manager of the Madison plant. Over the years there he participated in many volunteer opportunities with other RP staff and although it occurred after his retirement, he was proud that Research Products made land available for the creation of Madison's Central Park to be developed. Jerry remained very active in the Research Products Retiree Club and he and Betz participated in nearly all of the club’s events.
Once retired, he and Betz hit the bike trails of Wisconsin with their new Schwinn bikes often accompanied by one of their grandkids. They also attended as many of their grandkids' band, skating, dance, racing and sporting events as they possibly could and were adopted as grandparents by many of the kids' friends. They were extremely proud of their grandkids and were truly the kids’ superfans!
As season ticket holders for the Green Bay Packers, they seldom missed a game and never attended games without each other. They shared their enthusiasm with their family and they were all able to enjoy the Packers at Lambeau. A highlight for Jerry was when his family took everyone to New Orleans for a Packers game to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Jerry had a beautiful voice as well as a wonderful sense of humor and he shared both generously with family and friends. He would often combine these two gifts by changing lyrics and tunes creating silly songs for his grandkids to enjoy. He definitely brought lots of laughter to the world and many good times were had with Jer.
When Betz's health declined, he provided amazing and loving care for her allowing them to stay together in the home and neighborhood that they loved. It was a house where everyone felt welcomed which was apparent by the many events, large, small, planned and spontaneous that were held for the nearly 60 years that they lived there. They were often seen sitting on the front porch greeting neighbors and watching kids on their way to and from school.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Don) Severson; son, Patrick (Colleen) Janssen; five grandchildren, Sarah (Dustin Fischer) Janssen, John Janssen, Matt (Nicole) Severson, Erik (Marie) Severson and Collin (Meghan Belanger) Severson; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Braeden Severson; sister-in-law, Donna Wettstein; brother-in-law, Dave Belling; and his neighborhood “grandson,” Hayden Milligan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and the love of his life, Betz.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jerry's name to the Alzheimer's Association, Agrace HospiceCare, the Dane County Humane Society or other charitable organization of your choosing.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the staff at Kettle Park Memory Care, Stoughton Community Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville for the compassionate care and support that they provided to Jerry and his family over the last months of his life. Thank you also to his wonderful neighbors who helped keep him safe. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
