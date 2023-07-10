Jerome "Jerry" Clarence Duren

DeForest - Jerome “Jerry” Clarence Duren, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 7. Jerry was born on January 13, 1937 to Jacob and Clara (Bodendein) Duren on a small farm in Cazenovia, WI. After graduating from Cazenovia High School, he relocated to the Madison area and started working for MG&E until his retirement in 1999.

Family was very important. He married the love of his life Ruth (Dopheide), on August 6, 1966 and loved spending time with his two sons John and Eric, their wives Barbara (Ballweg) and Sherry (Oeffler) and especially loved time with his grandchildren Caleb, Colin and Courtney.