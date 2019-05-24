Jeremy Michael Baumgartner, 45, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, after many years of battling drug addiction.

Jeremy was born January 7, 1974 to Mike and Diane Baumgartner in Baraboo. Jeremy attended Sauk Prairie Schools and lived most of his life in the Sauk Prairie and Madison areas. He had many jobs over the years, including auto mechanic and body work, roofing, painting, carpentry and factory work. He was truly a "jack-of-all-trades".

Jeremy loved camping and being outdoors, especially enjoying rainy spring days when you could almost hear nature growing. He played horseshoes for several years and liked to bowl. He loved his heavy-metal music, his favorite of all time being Metallica.

Jeremy liked his junk food now and then and couldn't resist a Snickers, Heath bar, or bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos. Jeremy was always up for board games with his family and could get pretty competitive during some of those holiday board game sessions. Recently, Jeremy had gotten into weightlifting and pen art.

Jeremy is survived by his parents, Mike and Diane of Baraboo; his children, Chloe Ann and Xander Michael of Sun Prairie; sister Jessica (Josh) Kramer and their son, Chase of Madison; a "very special someone", Amanda Schunk of Madison; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St, Sauk City, Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Lunch and a celebration of Jeremy's life will follow at Riviera Bowl, Sauk City. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to help with expenses will be appreciated.