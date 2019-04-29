Jeremy C. Parker, 46, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home.

Jeremy was born on September 11, 1972 in Madison, son of Terry and Lynne (Whaples) Parker.

Jeremy is survived by his son, Terry Parker of Fort Atkinson; mother, Lynne Parker of Fort Atkinson; brother, Aaron (Donna) Parker of Whitewater; niece, Jessica Parker of El Dorado, KS; nephew, Josh Parker of Fort Atkinson; uncle and aunt, Jack (Shelly) Parker of Karlstad, MN; great aunt, Patricia O’Steen of Baraboo and the mother of his son, Miki Padgett-Parker of Excelsior Springs, MO. Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Terry; his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County or to the charity of one’s choice.

