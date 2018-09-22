Madison - Jennifer Kennedy Cooper-Herndon, age 41, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018, surrounded by her loving daughters and family.

She was born on July 26, 1977 to Joseph and Susan (Jiru) Cooper in Madison. Jen was united in marriage, 20 years ago, to her best friend, Nate Herndon. Jen knew that her calling in life was to be a mother and to care for her family; she and Nate created four beautiful daughters: Grace Kathryn, Madeline Eve, Stella Evelyn, and Sophia Mary.

Her greatest joy and blessing in life was nurturing, loving, and caring for her daughters. Jen loved gardening, nature, music, spirituality, meditation and yoga. Jen was a lifelong learner who empowered her daughters to seek knowledge and embrace their curiosity; she deepened her own knowledge of holistic medicine through her studies with the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. Jen was never more content than when she was in nature with her family, especially the many summers she spent at Star Lake.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Nate; their daughters, Grace, Maddy, Stella and Sophie; her parents, Joe and Sue Cooper; her siblings, Travis (Emily) Cooper, Courtney Cooper and Carly Cooper; her grandfather, William Fotes; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rick and Susan Herndon; her brother-in-law, Alex (Jessica) Herndon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Jiru; and her paternal grandparents, Emma and Leo Cooper.

A Mass celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 27th at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2115 Rowley Avenue, Madison, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A Green Burial at Natural Path Sanctuary at the Farley Center in Verona will happen at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the family for the girl's future.

Jen will be remembered as the most loving, compassionate, dedicated mother that her girls could have been blessed with. Her smile and laugh was a gift to all who had the good fortune to know her.

We Love You Forever, Jenny. Every time the sun warms our faces, every time we smell a fresh daisy, every time we laugh until tears stream down our face...you will be with us and we will think of you.