TOWN OF VERMONT-Jennifer Jill Frame, passed away at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born October 15, 1961, to Andrew and Lois (Kelter) Ballweg of Mazomanie. She graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 1981. Jennifer married the love of her life, John Frame, on June 15, 1996.

She was a longtime employee of Central Wisconsin Center where she made many lifetime friends.

Jennifer was a skilled fisherman. She enjoyed traveling, camping and ATV rides. She also enjoyed baking, her numerous crafting projects, and her special passion for quilting. She gifted her quilting projects to family and friends and to Project Linus, an organization which gives homemade quilts and blankets to children in need. She loved the country home that she shared with John for 40 years, and their pets; cat, Callie and dog, Gunner. She lived life to the fullest, caring for and loving her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, John; mother, Lois Ballweg; brothers, Gary (Sara), Wayne, Kevin (Sue), Jeff, Brian (Louise), Tim (Michelle); and sister-in-law, Debbie.

She is further survived by sisters-in-law Kristi Frame, Sharon (Rex) Ewald, Sue (Jim) Powers and Mary Frame; brother-in-law, Dan (Sue) Frame; special cousin, Lynn Daley, who was like a sister to her; and many nieces and nephews.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father Andrew Ballweg; brother, Darrell Ballweg; sister-in-law, Barb Ballweg; brother-in-law, Dennis Frame; and in-laws, Dale and Madeline Frame.

A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th Street, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at St. James Cemetery, Vermont Township. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Thank you to the Dean Oncology Department and Heartland Hospice Care. A special thank you to family and friends for the love and care given to Jennifer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

