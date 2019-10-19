McFarland- Jennifer Di Piazza, age 69, entered into heaven on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She passed as she lived her life, with peace, love and dignity. Jennifer was born in Madison on December 14, 1949, the daughter of John and LaVerne Du Bois. She graduated from LaFollette High School in 1968. On June 20, 1970 Jennifer married her long time sweetheart, Charles Di Piazza. Together they raised two children, and enjoyed traveling and attending county western concerts.

Jennifer worked as a library assistant for the Eager Free Public Library and was the coordinator for the Senior Meal Program of Evansville. Along with her husband Chuck, they owned and operated C.J.'s Country Corner Restaurant in Evansville. Shortly after they moved to McFarland where they have spent the last 20 years. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 49 years, Chuck; son, Rick (Trina), and grandsons, Alec and Noah; daughter, Michelle; beloved canine companion, Paisano; six siblings, Judy Du Bois, Jean Skram, John Du Bois, Jeff Du Bois, James (Becky) Du Bois and Jan Du Bois; many nieces and nephews; and life long friend, Judy (Doug) Judd. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in McFarland. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services Thursday. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare Inc., Meriter Hospital, and Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation. Please share your memories of Jennifer by posting Tributes.